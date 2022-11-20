Valdese names grand marshal for annual Christmas parade

VALDESE — Valdese will honor Mary Louise Hatley as the grand marshal for the Valdese Annual Christmas Parade, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m.

Each year the town of Valdese kicks off the holiday season with the annual Christmas parade on Main Street. This year the Valdese Town Council has chosen to honor longtime resident Mary Louise Hatley as grand marshal to lead the parade.

Hatley, has lived in Valdese most of her life with the exception of 10 years while her husband, former Valdese Mayor Jim Hatley, served as a U.S. Marine. She has two sons, Brian and Michael, and now has four grandchildren.

Hatley has served the Valdese community in a variety of ways. She ran a successful real estate business in Valdese for 38 years while serving on numerous boards and committees. She served on the Hospice Board, American Waldensian Society, as president of the Valdese Rotary Club, elder of the Waldensian Presbyterian Church and member of the handbell choir.

Hatley has always felt comfortable and at home in Valdese. She appreciates the small-town feel Valdese has to offer, the community support her family has received during times of illness and the opportunities the town shares with its residents of all ages. She has enjoyed participating in art classes with the Rock School Arts Foundation and is grateful to the businesses and industries that have given back to the community.

Hatley shared, “I have so much respect for Mayor Watts and all he has done for Valdese for decades. I hope Valdese continues to grow and come together to solve issues the town faces and work for the betterment of Valdese. I am truly honored and humbled to be asked to serve as grand marshal. I have tried all my life to be a good wife, mother, and member of the community. I have always been an advocate for Valdese, it’s the best town all around.”

The parade will begin at the corner of Church Street and Main Street and will conclude at the corner of Morgan Street and Main Street. The Piedmont & Western Railroad Museum will host an open house at the Old Rock School the morning of the parade. Parade visitors are invited to view the HO scale model railroad exhibit which stretches from Marion to Leadvale, Tennessee. Admission is free, and donations are appreciated.

“I would like to thank our Valdese Merchants Association for their contribution to the parade by sponsoring the grand finale, Santa float,” Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs, said. “This event is a great time to come together as a community to celebrate the holidays.” Attendees are encouraged to stay on the sidewalks for safety purposes.

For more information regarding the Christmas Parade and upcoming events in Valdese go to www.townofvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.