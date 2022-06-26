 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valdese gallery offers photography exhibition

VALDESE — A photography exhibit by Josh Feimster and Cecelia Pierce will be displayed at New Window Gallery during July.

Feimster and Pierce are a couple who enjoy connecting through photography. They are both from Statesville, and love to spend time together in nature. 

New Window Gallery is located at 150 W Main St. in Valdese. The gallery is part of the Play It Again Records Building. The two large gallery windows can be seen from the curb.

The gallery is also looking for more interesting artists to participate in future events.

For more information, call 828 874-1800 and ask for Mark or David. New Window Gallery is at 150 West Main St. in Valdese. Reach it at  828-874-1800.

