Valdese Christmas Parade planned on Dec. 4

VALDESE — The Town of Valdese announced that N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell will be honored as grand marshal for the Valdese Christmas Parade, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 10 a.m.
Blackwell is a retired attorney who practiced law in Valdese for more than 40 years. He also served on BB&T’s Burke County advisory board.
Blackwell and his wife, Ann, married for 48 years, have four children and 10 grandchildren. The Blackwells attend Faith Community Church where he is a choir member and has taught Sunday school.
He served eight years as a member of the Burke County Board of Education and for eight years as a trustee of Western Piedmont Community College. He served as a vice president of The Burke County Chamber of Commerce, founding attorney and board member of the former Burke County Hospice, vice chair and trustee at the old Valdese Hospital and an advisory board member of Burke County Big Brothers – Big Sisters.
Blackwell has represented Burke County in the North Carolina House of Representatives in Raleigh since 2009. As an outgrowth of his legislative service, he is active with the Education Chairs Committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures and is a current member of its national Education Policy Working Group. He served for multiple years as a member from North Carolina on the Southern Regional Education Board’s Legislative Advisory Committee. He has also served on the Council on Educational Services for Exceptional Children and the North Carolina Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
In September, Blackwell was recognized by the North Carolina Wildlife Federation as the Public Lands Conservationist of the Year. Blackwell is an avid supporter of state and local trails. He sponsored legislation to make Fonta Flora, Wilderness Gateway and Overmountain Victory trails, each partly in Burke County, state trails. This year he was lead sponsor of legislation that became law and declares 2023 Year of the Trail in North Carolina. He also obtained law for Wilderness Gateway trail to connect to Valdese Lakeside Park.
The Christmas parade route begins at the corner of Church Street and Main Street and continues to Morgan Street. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and end with an appearance by Santa.