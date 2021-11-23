Valdese Christmas Parade planned on Dec. 4

VALDESE — The Town of Valdese announced that N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell will be honored as grand marshal for the Valdese Christmas Parade, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 10 a.m.

Blackwell is a retired attorney who practiced law in Valdese for more than 40 years. He also served on BB&T’s Burke County advisory board.

Blackwell and his wife, Ann, married for 48 years, have four children and 10 grandchildren. The Blackwells attend Faith Community Church where he is a choir member and has taught Sunday school.

He served eight years as a member of the Burke County Board of Education and for eight years as a trustee of Western Piedmont Community College. He served as a vice president of The Burke County Chamber of Commerce, founding attorney and board member of the former Burke County Hospice, vice chair and trustee at the old Valdese Hospital and an advisory board member of Burke County Big Brothers – Big Sisters.