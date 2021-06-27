 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valdese artists to display sculptures at gallery
0 Comments

Valdese artists to display sculptures at gallery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VALDESE — During July and August, New Window Gallery, 150 Main St. West in Valdese, will be showing sculptures by the Arts Couple — Rose and Will Mueller. Each window will display one sculpture, both pieces relating to concerns we all share.

"Forest" depicts a burned-out forest, after a fire, possibly ignited by lightning, an untended campfire, someone carelessly burning leaves. "Money-Go-Round" speaks to the fact that there is always something that needs our money, and we are never able to grab the brass ring.

New Window Gallery is part of the Play It Again Records Building. Valdese artists Rose Tripoli Mueller and Will Mueller founded New Window Gallery seven years ago.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert