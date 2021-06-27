Valdese artists to display sculptures at gallery

VALDESE — During July and August, New Window Gallery, 150 Main St. West in Valdese, will be showing sculptures by the Arts Couple — Rose and Will Mueller. Each window will display one sculpture, both pieces relating to concerns we all share.

"Forest" depicts a burned-out forest, after a fire, possibly ignited by lightning, an untended campfire, someone carelessly burning leaves. "Money-Go-Round" speaks to the fact that there is always something that needs our money, and we are never able to grab the brass ring.

New Window Gallery is part of the Play It Again Records Building. Valdese artists Rose Tripoli Mueller and Will Mueller founded New Window Gallery seven years ago.