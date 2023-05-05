VALDESE — The 2023 Family Friday Night Summer Concert Series in Valdese has been announced, along with some upgrades to the new Temple Field.

This year’s lineup will feature various genres. In addition to hosting fan favorites of seasons past, the 2023 lineup also welcomes a few newcomers, including Chasing Phoenix, Stella Rising, and New Local.

The annual Independence Day Celebration and the 48th annual Waldensian Festival will take place in conjunction with the series, with those performances taking place at Main Stage Downtown, at the intersection of Rodoret Street and Main. Festival headliners include Southside Station and Ryan Perry.

Initially moved from the town parking area along Main Street to allow more space for social distancing, the location change to Temple Field in 2021 completely reinvented the Summer Concert Series, drawing a record number of attendees each Friday night. The larger space on the football field provided a safer, cooler area with ample room to spread out.

“The success of the 2022 season was truly the highlight of the summer,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs for Valdese. “Since last summer, we have worked to improve the venue much more, including a dance floor expansion, outdoor stage curtains, a new entrance, and landscaping.”

The season kick-off celebration will take place on May 26 with a performance by ACE Party Band. ACE Party Band performs for all generations and includes music from all genres spanning over the past 50 years.

The event will feature fun for the whole family with free bouncy houses, games, and specialty food items. The Pilot Club of Valdese will be selling concessions and offering a 50/50 raffle which will raise funds for its projects. The event will also welcome Pelican’s and Dig N Dogs & BBQ. Attendees are reminded to visit the numerous restaurants located within walking distance. Many downtown businesses offer special events on Friday nights ranging from cruise-ins to bingo.

Season sponsors are Western Piedmont Community College, Farm Bureau of Rutherford College, UNC Health Blueridge, and Bimbo Bakeries.

The summer will feature numerous events for attendees to enjoy. This year marks the 48th year of the Waldensian Festival, and this year’s event will be bigger than ever with the addition of Friday night fireworks.

For more information about the Family Friday Night Summer Concert Series or a full Valdese event calendar, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.

2023 Season Lineup:

• May 26, kickoff celebration, ACE Party Band (variety)

• June 2, Skate Rink Jukebox (variety)

• June 9, The Night Move Band (variety/dance)

• June 16, Shakedown Band (variety/dance)

• June 23, Little Johnny Trailer Trash (classic rock)

• June 30, Independence Day Celebration downtown, The Tonez (variety/dance)

• July 7, FracXured (variety/classic rock)

• July 14, Southside Saints (classic rock)

• July 21, Chasing Phoenix (variety)

• July 28, Smitty & the Jumpstarters (blues)

• Aug. 4, Shelby Rae Moore Band (Americana/blues/soul)

• Aug. 11, Festival kickoff downtown, Southside Station (variety)

• Aug. 12, Festival finale downtown, Ryan Perry (country)

• Aug. 18, Stella Rising (variety)

• Aug. 25, The Super 60s (1960s era)

• Sept. 1, Season finale, NEW LOCAL (pop/rock)