Vaccine trial participant: Everyone wants to get back to normal; 2 who took part share information about the experience

Pfizer recently concluded Phase 3 of its COVID-19 vaccine trial study and reported that its vaccine is 95% effective against the virus beginning 28 days after the first dose, according to a company news release.
Kim Hudson was one of the thousands of people who agreed to participate in the clinical trial study of the vaccine. She has lived in the Hickory area for the past 28 years and owns a marketing company called Katalysta Marketing.
“It’s a blind study, so half of the participants got the vaccine, and the other half got a placebo,” Hudson explained. “We took two shots three weeks apart, and I haven’t experienced any side effects, like soreness, feeling tired, and so on.”
Hudson’s interest in life sciences began when she was young. “I remember my mother participating in a clinical trial for migraines when I was a child,” she said. “This is my first time participating in a study like this, but I guess I have always been interested in participating in something for the greater good of the whole society.”
Another participant, Jeffrey Smith, felt similarly. “I felt like it was a good thing to do,” he said. “I have become more politically and socially active as I’ve gotten older. I wanted to contribute to an effort to move past this (pandemic).”
Originally from Hickory, the retired 57-year-old’s primary residence is in New Jersey. “I came down in February to take care of some family things, and then I got the flu,” Smith said. By the time he recovered, the nation was in the midst of a pandemic.
“I couldn’t go back to New Jersey. Both of my parents have health issues, and I just couldn’t go back and be a caretaker at the same time,” Smith said. He hunkered down in Hickory.
Support Local Journalism
“I didn’t go out without a mask, gloves, the whole thing, for about the first month and a half,” Smith said. Eight months into the pandemic, Smith says he still sees some folks refuse to wear masks or socially distance.
Smith said he recently overheard someone in a store claim that COVID-19 wasn’t any worse than the flu. “My sister and her family had COVID-19 back in July, and she still can’t taste or smell anything,” he said. “How is that like the flu?”
Smith said Hudson informed him of the vaccine trial study. He ultimately decided to participate. “I had zero reactions or side effects from the two shots,” he said. “It hasn’t been very time consuming to do, and it’s been very easy to keep up with. It’s been a very positive experience for me.”
After telling others about her involvement, Hudson found that many people have a misconception about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. “Some people thought it was like the flu vaccine but it’s not,” Hudson said. “(The COVID-19) vaccine changes your RNA. You’re not injected with a live virus strand.”
None of the participants know if they actually got the vaccine or the placebo. “There is still a 50/50 chance that I didn’t get the vaccine, so I still practice social distancing and I wear a mask when I have to go out in public,” Hudson said.
Hudson said she is glad she agreed to participate in the study. “It’s been really easy,” she said. “It’s nice to have a clinical research facility here in Hickory. PMG Research (of Hickory) has done a great job in my opinion; it feels good to know they’ve closely tracked our symptoms and side effects.”
“COVID-19 has frozen our ability to live life the way we did before,” Hudson continued. “Everyone wants to get back to normal as soon as we can.”
Pfizer and partner BioNTech plan to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion does by the end of 2021, according to a release from Pfizer.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.