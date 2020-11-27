Vaccine trial participant: Everyone wants to get back to normal; 2 who took part share information about the experience

“I couldn’t go back to New Jersey. Both of my parents have health issues, and I just couldn’t go back and be a caretaker at the same time,” Smith said. He hunkered down in Hickory.

“I didn’t go out without a mask, gloves, the whole thing, for about the first month and a half,” Smith said. Eight months into the pandemic, Smith says he still sees some folks refuse to wear masks or socially distance.

Smith said he recently overheard someone in a store claim that COVID-19 wasn’t any worse than the flu. “My sister and her family had COVID-19 back in July, and she still can’t taste or smell anything,” he said. “How is that like the flu?”

Smith said Hudson informed him of the vaccine trial study. He ultimately decided to participate. “I had zero reactions or side effects from the two shots,” he said. “It hasn’t been very time consuming to do, and it’s been very easy to keep up with. It’s been a very positive experience for me.”

After telling others about her involvement, Hudson found that many people have a misconception about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. “Some people thought it was like the flu vaccine but it’s not,” Hudson said. “(The COVID-19) vaccine changes your RNA. You’re not injected with a live virus strand.”