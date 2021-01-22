Vaccine supply, distribution lead to frustration across region

The greatest challenges have been pivoting quickly, depending on new information from the state, she said.

“We have really increased our pace and capacity to put more shots in arms over the last couple of weeks. It’s been going really well in a structured and organized fashion,” Brooks said.

In total, at least 20,163 vaccine doses have been administered to Guilford County residents.

Close relationships with local hospitals have been crucial in Catawba County, McCracken said.

A new online vaccine sign-up allows Catawba County Public Health to work with two local hospitals, Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center, to share vaccine appointments, McCracken said. About 40 percent of those doses had been administered as of Tuesday.

When more vaccine comes in, Catawba County Public Health is ready. They have trained staff across the department to be able to step in to expand the county’s vaccination capacity when the time comes.

As of Thursday, 9,309 doses had been administered to county residents.

Despite a limited supply, Catawba County is vaccinating 720 people per day, McCracken said. She said the staff is motivated by the hope the vaccine brings for her community.

“It’s the people. It’s the people who’ve been quarantined in their house, who’ve been doing all the right things, who haven't seen their grandchildren or their children or who haven’t gone to church or the normal places they go to,” McCracken said. “That’s what’s really important to me and to our staff. It’s how we can get vaccine to these people.”

