Vaccine opens Wednesday for those with medical conditions, registration online only

Even with the phone number to call, 91-year-old Betty Bobbitt found registration difficult.

“So far we haven’t had a good experience,” Bobbitt said.

Bobbitt, a Hickory resident, said she called the original number, and then was transferred to the new referral line. She was never able to reach a live operator, she said.

Bobbitt did leave her contact information, and was told to answer calls from unknown numbers in case it is a vaccine appointment scheduler. She worries it could lead to her or other elderly people giving information to phone scammers.

“That’s a scary thing with as many scams there are out there,” Bobbitt said. “I’m scared to answer every call. … Scammers target people, particularly older people.”

Bobbitt is hesitant to give her information out by phone, but is determined to get the vaccine — so she answers every call anyway.

The county health department hopes everyone who is eligible will get the vaccine, Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in a news release.

“We recommend that all eligible individuals get vaccinated, no matter which vaccine is offered,” McCracken said. “COVID-19 can cause mild symptoms in some individuals, while others experience severe illness that can cause hospitalization and death. Because more than half of the adults in our community are affected by at least one chronic condition, tens of thousands of our county’s residents are at increased risk of complications from COVID. Every vaccination that is administered represents one fewer person who is at risk of experiencing severe illness or death from COVID-19 or of spreading it to someone more vulnerable.”

