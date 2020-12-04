Vaccine for general public could be months away

The first round of a COVID-19 vaccine may be ready to be administered later this month, state health officials say. Health care providers who are most at risk for COVID-19 exposure or are key to administering the new COVID-19 vaccine will be among the first to receive doses.

North Carolina is planning to receive its first, very limited batch of vaccines from Pfizer, one of two companies with vaccines currently up for review by the federal government, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a press conference.

Once it is released, hospital staff tasked with treating coronavirus patients, cleaning COVID-19 areas and administering a vaccine, along with staff in long-term care facilities will be the first to get the vaccine, according to the state’s plan for distribution.

It will still be months until the general public can access the vaccine, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said.

“It will take several months to have enough supplies so that anyone can readily get a vaccine,” Cohen said.

The Catawba County Health Department plans to follow state guidance for distributing the vaccine, including prioritizing health-care workers first, according to Public Health Strategist Honey Estrada.