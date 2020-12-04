Vaccine for general public could be months away

The first round of a COVID-19 vaccine may be ready to be administered later this month, state health officials say. Health care providers who are most at risk for COVID-19 exposure or are key to administering the new COVID-19 vaccine will be among the first to receive doses.
North Carolina is planning to receive its first, very limited batch of vaccines from Pfizer, one of two companies with vaccines currently up for review by the federal government, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a press conference.
Once it is released, hospital staff tasked with treating coronavirus patients, cleaning COVID-19 areas and administering a vaccine, along with staff in long-term care facilities will be the first to get the vaccine, according to the state’s plan for distribution.
It will still be months until the general public can access the vaccine, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said.
“It will take several months to have enough supplies so that anyone can readily get a vaccine,” Cohen said.
The Catawba County Health Department plans to follow state guidance for distributing the vaccine, including prioritizing health-care workers first, according to Public Health Strategist Honey Estrada.
Though there is no timeline for when the vaccine will be available, several developers have announced positive results from trials and have applied for emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer and Moderna Inc.’s vaccines will be reviewed early this month, Cooper said.
The vaccine could be released quickly after that, Cohen said.
“We are likely just a few weeks away from having a new tool that we've all been waiting for: a vaccine,” Cohen said.
Even without an exact date for a release, the Catawba County Health Department is working with the state and community partners to prepare, Estrada said. The state released its tentative plan for vaccine distribution in October.
In that plan, the first round of vaccines would go to about 140,000 to 161,000 health-care workers and first responders.
The second-highest priority group is residents of long-term care facilities, like nursing homes, adult care centers and group homes, according to the North Carolina Interim COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. In this second step, the vaccine would also go to people will two or more chronic conditions, people over 65 who live in congregate living settings, like jails and homeless shelters, and staff at those congregate living facilities. The state estimates it will involve vaccinating 587,000 to 790,000 people.
The first round of vaccines will be distributed to the health department and to medical providers involved in the COVID-19 vaccination program, Estrada said.
“The state believes that (the) vaccine will be shipped to provider sites within 24 hours of approval,” she said.
Cohen said she hopes that phase will start as early as January if vaccine approval and distribution goes smoothly.
The second phase of the state’s vaccine distribution plan would offer vaccinations to people in congregate living settings, like migrant farm camps, prisons and jails and homeless shelters, who are younger than 65 or who have one or no chronic conditions, frontline workers at high or moderate risk or exposure, health care workers not included in earlier phases and adults with one chronic condition or those older than 65 who have no conditions.
Phase 2 will involve vaccinating up to 1.18 to 1.57 million people.
The third phase of the state’s plan would vaccinate remaining frontline workers and workers in industries critical to society, K-12 and college students and, if the vaccine is proven safe for children, younger kids. It would involve vaccinating 574,000 to 767,000 people.
Phase 4 includes the remaining people in the state.
