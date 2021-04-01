Vaccine clinic to be held in Newton Tuesday

Catawba County residents will have a chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic being held Tuesday in Newton.

Newton Councilwoman Beverly Danner said 230 doses of the Moderna vaccine provided by Catawba County Public Health will be offered at the event.

While the event is open to all people, Danner and other Black leaders in Catawba County are working together to provide information so members of minority communities be vaccinated.

Danner said emphasizing that vaccination is a way to protect loved ones and get back to normal have been effective messages for people in minority communities who are skeptical of the vaccine.

“It seems to make them think on it a little more than just being, you know, ‘I’m not going to do it,’” Danner said.

Hickory Councilman David Williams noted minority populations have been particularly hard hit by the virus. He pointed to the prevalence of risk factors like diabetes and high blood pressure in the Black community.

“I think that … especially when you look at the statistics and how it affected the Black and Latino community, it’s definitely something that we’ve got to step up and get ourselves vaccinated,” Williams said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

