 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccine brings hope to nursing home
0 comments
alert featured

Vaccine brings hope to nursing home

{{featured_button_text}}

Monday was a game changer for Trinity Village.

Many of their staff and residents received the COVID-19 vaccine, a long-awaited answer to the virus that has plagued the nursing home for months.

Trinity Village has seen 165 COVID-19 cases since July. Sixty-three residents and 102 staff members have tested positive.

Trinity Village is not alone. Nursing homes across the country faced life-and-death challenges from the coronavirus.

That makes the vaccine an even greater relief for the staff and residents who choose to get it.

Monday was the first day nursing homes started getting the vaccine in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Trinity Village had five days to prepare, Administrator Marcheta Campbell said. They coordinated with CVS pharmacy out of Charlotte, whose employees would give the vaccinations, and got consent from residents and their representatives.

On Monday, Trinity Village saw 133 staff members and more than half its residents vaccinated, with more to get the chance to be vaccinated soon. The vaccine is not mandatory for anyone at Trinity Village but is strongly encouraged, Campbell said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Our team was so excited,” she said. “In fact, getting the vaccine is probably the most positive and uplifting moment from the last nine months.”

In more recent weeks, Trinity Village has seen increasing deaths from COVID-19, with seven residents dying with the virus so far, Campbell said. Battling the virus is getting harder. The vaccine could change that, Campbell said.

“Hopefully the vaccine will be effective and provide protection for our staff and residents in the months ahead,” she said. “Most of all, I hope it is the segue for allowing families and visitors to return to our facility. We are ready to return to normal operations like community activities, group dining, family visits and hugs.”

Trinity Village was one of the first of 899 facilities in North Carolina to receive the vaccine. CVS and Walgreens are contracted by the federal government to vaccinate nursing homes, according to the state.

Case count

Catawba County saw 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county total at 11,501.

There were two new deaths reported Thursday. There have been 163 total deaths.

There are 120 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide there were 6,715 new cases reported on Thursday, according to NCDHHS. There have been 539,545 total cases in North Carolina. 

There are 3,493 people hospitalized with the virus and 6,748 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

195 new cases

11,501 total cases

120 hospitalized

163 deaths

9,833 recovered

1,259 vaccinated

Burke County

197 new cases

6,106 total cases

26 hospitalized

82 deaths

4,916 recovered

609 vaccinated

Caldwell County

138 new cases

5,750 total cases

59 hospitalized

77 deaths

2,931 recovered

460 vaccinated

Alexander County

20 new cases

2,662 total cases

15 hospitalized

30 deaths

1,945 recovered

188 vaccinated

North Carolina

6,715 new cases

539,545 total cases

3,493 hospitalized

6,748 deaths

403,488 recovered

63,571 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Wednesday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert