Vaccine brings hope to nursing home

Monday was a game changer for Trinity Village.
Many of their staff and residents received the COVID-19 vaccine, a long-awaited answer to the virus that has plagued the nursing home for months.
Trinity Village has seen 165 COVID-19 cases since July. Sixty-three residents and 102 staff members have tested positive.
Trinity Village is not alone. Nursing homes across the country faced life-and-death challenges from the coronavirus.
That makes the vaccine an even greater relief for the staff and residents who choose to get it.
Monday was the first day nursing homes started getting the vaccine in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Trinity Village had five days to prepare, Administrator Marcheta Campbell said. They coordinated with CVS pharmacy out of Charlotte, whose employees would give the vaccinations, and got consent from residents and their representatives.
On Monday, Trinity Village saw 133 staff members and more than half its residents vaccinated, with more to get the chance to be vaccinated soon. The vaccine is not mandatory for anyone at Trinity Village but is strongly encouraged, Campbell said.
“Our team was so excited,” she said. “In fact, getting the vaccine is probably the most positive and uplifting moment from the last nine months.”
In more recent weeks, Trinity Village has seen increasing deaths from COVID-19, with seven residents dying with the virus so far, Campbell said. Battling the virus is getting harder. The vaccine could change that, Campbell said.
“Hopefully the vaccine will be effective and provide protection for our staff and residents in the months ahead,” she said. “Most of all, I hope it is the segue for allowing families and visitors to return to our facility. We are ready to return to normal operations like community activities, group dining, family visits and hugs.”
Trinity Village was one of the first of 899 facilities in North Carolina to receive the vaccine. CVS and Walgreens are contracted by the federal government to vaccinate nursing homes, according to the state.
Case count
Catawba County saw 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county total at 11,501.
There were two new deaths reported Thursday. There have been 163 total deaths.
There are 120 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide there were 6,715 new cases reported on Thursday, according to NCDHHS. There have been 539,545 total cases in North Carolina.
There are 3,493 people hospitalized with the virus and 6,748 people have died.