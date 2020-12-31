Vaccine brings hope to nursing home

In more recent weeks, Trinity Village has seen increasing deaths from COVID-19, with seven residents dying with the virus so far, Campbell said. Battling the virus is getting harder. The vaccine could change that, Campbell said.

“Hopefully the vaccine will be effective and provide protection for our staff and residents in the months ahead,” she said. “Most of all, I hope it is the segue for allowing families and visitors to return to our facility. We are ready to return to normal operations like community activities, group dining, family visits and hugs.”

Trinity Village was one of the first of 899 facilities in North Carolina to receive the vaccine. CVS and Walgreens are contracted by the federal government to vaccinate nursing homes, according to the state.

Case count

Catawba County saw 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county total at 11,501.

There were two new deaths reported Thursday. There have been 163 total deaths.

There are 120 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide there were 6,715 new cases reported on Thursday, according to NCDHHS. There have been 539,545 total cases in North Carolina.

There are 3,493 people hospitalized with the virus and 6,748 people have died.

