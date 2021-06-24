Vaccinations slow, individual outreach helps

The low case numbers and decreasing hospitalizations and deaths can be attributed, in part, to the vaccine — especially for the older adult population, which is more at risk of severe disease from COVID-19 and has a higher vaccination rate, Killian said. Still, the case trends don’t mean the COVID-19 virus isn’t a threat anymore. People still need to understand the risk and get vaccinated, she said.

“The bottom line is still that COVID-19 is circulating in our community and can cause severe disease or death in anyone, no matter the person’s age or previous health status,” Killian said.

The virus is still killing people in Catawba County, a total of 314 people so far, according to public health. The vaccine can protect against severe COVID-19 and death. It also can prevent long-term issues brought on by COVID-19. If someone who is vaccinated gets COVID-19, they will likely recover quicker and avoid long-term effects like breathing trouble, difficulty concentrating, heart and brain problems, fatigue and loss of taste or smell, Killian said.

The vaccine may also help prevent new strains of the virus from spreading, including the new Delta variant, which is spreading more quickly and may cause more risk of hospitalization, Killian said. Catawba County has not yet had a case of the Delta variant confirmed by the state.