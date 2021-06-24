Vaccinations slow, individual outreach helps

Over about three weeks, Carolina Caring has administered 120 COVID-19 vaccine doses to patients and families in their homes.
The effort may seem slow — 10 doses each day — but it gets the vaccine to people who are homebound and have no way to access it, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations Sue Nelson said. The Newton-based organization is vaccinating patients across 12 counties, including Catawba, Burke, Alexander and Caldwell.
The number of people being vaccinated each week has dropped significantly nationwide and locally. Efforts like those of Carolina Caring help move vaccinations along. The program eliminates barriers that may be stopping people from being vaccinated, Nelson said. She said she knew early on that mobile vaccination would be necessary, even if it’s hard work.
“It’s been such a delight to see the patients and the families just appreciative of what they’re doing,” Nelson said. “A lot of the patients said they don’t know how they would get the vaccine if we didn’t do this.”
Focusing on individuals to help them access and understand the vaccine may help boost Catawba County’s vaccination rate, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. The county currently has 41 percent of the population at least partially vaccinated, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The individual outreach happens through organizations like Carolina Caring, local health-care providers talking with patients, the health department’s community health advocates going to community events and knocking on doors and answering individual questions through a phone line, Killian said.
“While none of these strategies works like a magic wand, they all help move the needle over time,” she said.
Moving that number has become slow work. In April, the number of people getting vaccinated each week began to decline in Catawba County and surrounding counties, following a nationwide trend. The difference is significant. The week of April 5, 4,436 county residents got one dose of the vaccine. The week of June 14, the most recent full week of data, 644 residents were vaccinated, according to state numbers.
That change could be because unvaccinated people don’t see as much risk from COVID-19 due to lower case numbers in recent months, Killian said.
Since March, Catawba County has witnessed dropping case numbers. At the peak of the pandemic in January, there were 1,200 new cases reported over seven days. By mid-March, that total had dropped to 180 cases over seven days. In June, there were about 50 new cases every week.
Deaths have also dropped. Catawba County reported 21 deaths in seven days in January. The county reported a matching 21 deaths over three months — March 23 through June 23. Hospitalizations have dropped from a peak of 119 residents hospitalized on a single day in January to nine on Wednesday.
The low case numbers and decreasing hospitalizations and deaths can be attributed, in part, to the vaccine — especially for the older adult population, which is more at risk of severe disease from COVID-19 and has a higher vaccination rate, Killian said. Still, the case trends don’t mean the COVID-19 virus isn’t a threat anymore. People still need to understand the risk and get vaccinated, she said.
“The bottom line is still that COVID-19 is circulating in our community and can cause severe disease or death in anyone, no matter the person’s age or previous health status,” Killian said.
The virus is still killing people in Catawba County, a total of 314 people so far, according to public health. The vaccine can protect against severe COVID-19 and death. It also can prevent long-term issues brought on by COVID-19. If someone who is vaccinated gets COVID-19, they will likely recover quicker and avoid long-term effects like breathing trouble, difficulty concentrating, heart and brain problems, fatigue and loss of taste or smell, Killian said.
The vaccine may also help prevent new strains of the virus from spreading, including the new Delta variant, which is spreading more quickly and may cause more risk of hospitalization, Killian said. Catawba County has not yet had a case of the Delta variant confirmed by the state.
The slowed vaccination numbers could also be attributed to people who do not see a need to get vaccinated after having COVID-19, because there is some natural immunity. The vaccine provides higher levels of immunity against more variants, Killian said.
The health department is also fighting misinformation about the vaccine. To combat it, public health is reaching out to individuals and spreading accurate information online.
The department has tried to eliminate barriers to the vaccine by offering walk-in vaccination at the health department, partnering with StarMed Healthcare to offer vaccinations at community gatherings and offering free transportation to get the vaccine.
More efforts reaching individuals, like Carolina Caring’s mobile unit, can help move vaccination forward but it is not always an easy task, Nelson said.
Mobile vaccination requires planning and equipment to make sure no vaccine doses go to waste. The organization is using the Moderna vaccine, which must be kept at cold temperatures, which is why they only use one vial each day, and make sure all 10 doses are used. The team sometimes travels far and stays about 30 minutes after vaccination to make sure there is no reaction. There is also a lot of paperwork that goes into the process.
“It’s time-consuming,” Nelson said. “That’s the barrier. The carrying of the vaccine and having the manpower to do it, as well as a lot of behind-the-scenes work.”
The effort is worth it to see patients, their families and the community at large more protected, she said.