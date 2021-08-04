Vaccinations see slight jump in July

Caldwell County also saw an increase, jumping from about 200 a week to 400 a week during the last two weeks of the month, according to NCDHHS.

Alexander County saw about 90 people a week get their first dose in early July. The week of July 19, 164 people were vaccinated with the first dose. The next week, 148 were vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.

The increase in vaccination is welcome, Alexander County Consolidated Health Director Leeanne Whisnant said. “It’s about three times as many appointments,” Whisnant said. “Pharmacies are seeing an increase as well. Hopefully, between all of us, we’ll see our percentage go up.”

A driving force in the increase may be the delta variant of COVID-19, Whisnant said. Case number are rising because of the new variant and people are nervous, she said.

The new appointments could also be driven by the start of K-12 school and college coming soon, she said.

Age and vaccination