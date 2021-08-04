Vaccinations see slight jump in July

More people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 locally and across the state. Health officials said they hope the trend will continue.
Catawba County has seen an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks. About 550 Catawba County residents were vaccinated with their first dose each week in the early weeks of July, according to Catawba County Public Health. The week of July 19, the number jumped to 800 county residents receiving the vaccine. The week of July 26, 775 residents received the vaccine.
The numbers do fluctuate week to week, so an upward trend isn’t clear yet, according to public health.
There was a slight increase in vaccinations statewide in July, as well, according to data from the state. In the first two weeks of July, about 40,000 people received their first dose each week. The week of July 19, about 61,200 North Carolinians got their first dose and the week of July 26, 60,500 did.
Burke and Caldwell counties saw the number of residents getting vaccinated double during the last two weeks of July.
In Burke County, the first two weeks of the month, about 200 people each week got their first dose. The week of July 19, 400 residents received the first dose. The next week, July 26, 464 people got their first dose, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
Caldwell County also saw an increase, jumping from about 200 a week to 400 a week during the last two weeks of the month, according to NCDHHS.
Alexander County saw about 90 people a week get their first dose in early July. The week of July 19, 164 people were vaccinated with the first dose. The next week, 148 were vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
The increase in vaccination is welcome, Alexander County Consolidated Health Director Leeanne Whisnant said. “It’s about three times as many appointments,” Whisnant said. “Pharmacies are seeing an increase as well. Hopefully, between all of us, we’ll see our percentage go up.”
A driving force in the increase may be the delta variant of COVID-19, Whisnant said. Case number are rising because of the new variant and people are nervous, she said.
The new appointments could also be driven by the start of K-12 school and college coming soon, she said.
Age and vaccination
About 35 percent of the people vaccinated in Catawba County in recent weeks were between 25 and 49 years old, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data. About 23 percent were 50 to 64 years old and another 23 percent were 12 to 17 years old. About 11 percent of people vaccinated in the past two weeks were 18 to 24 years old. About 8 percent of people vaccinated were over 65.
In Catawba County, 26 percent of people 12 to 17 years old are vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rate among the age ranges. The vaccination rate increases as age increases, according to NCDHHS data.
About 35 percent of 18-to-24-year-olds are vaccinated with at least one dose. About 38 percent of people in the 25-to-49-years-old age range are vaccinated with at least one dose. About 57 percent of people 50 to 64 years old are at least partially vaccinated.
The highest vaccination rates come in the 65-to-74-years- old age range, with 81 percent, and people over 75, with about 91 percent of that population vaccinated.