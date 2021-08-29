Vaccinations remain steady; about 1,000 get first shot per week in Catawba County

Vaccination rates in North Carolina and locally have stayed elevated compared to spring numbers. Health officials hope to see more of an increase as a result of the recent federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
Catawba County saw at least 997 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to county residents the week of Aug. 16, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The preliminary number is on track with the three weeks prior, which saw about 1,100 residents vaccinated each week.
Vaccination numbers are still double what was seen in early July, which saw about 550 residents vaccinated each week. The trend of higher weekly vaccination has stayed steady, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
“Vaccination levels have been fairly consistent over the past few weeks. There is some natural fluctuation in numbers, so a small decrease one week is consistent with that,” she said.
About 47% of Catawba County residents are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. With the new COVID-19 delta variant accounting for nearly all new cases in North Carolina, vaccination is crucial, Killian said.
“The bottom line with vaccination numbers is that every single shot counts,” Killian said. “Every person who gets the vaccine is someone who is more protected from contracting COVID-19, is less infectious to others if they do get the disease, is far less likely to end up hospitalized, and is much less likely to end up needing a ventilator. With the delta variant causing rapid increases in new cases, getting vaccinated now is important to protect not only the individual who gets it, but also the community as a whole.”
The recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine may help boost numbers even more, she said.
“Although we can’t predict what the turnout will be like, we hope that more people will choose to get vaccinated, especially considering the news of Pfizer’s vaccine being fully approved … and given the current surge in cases fueled by the delta variant,” Killian said.
The county recently started offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those who are moderately to severely immune compromised.
Surrounding counties and the entire state are seeing similar trends in vaccination, according to preliminary NCDHHS data.
Burke County had at least 531 county residents vaccinated the week of Aug. 16, about double the 225 first doses administered each week in early July. About 41% of Burke residents are at least partially vaccinated, as of Friday.
In Caldwell County, at least 527 county residents were vaccinated the week of Aug. 16, consistent with weeks prior, and double the numbers in early July. As of Friday, 42% of the county’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Alexander County’s vaccination numbers were about 135 residents the week of Aug. 16, a slight dip from early August numbers. As of Friday, 39% of residents are at least partially vaccinated.