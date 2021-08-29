Vaccinations remain steady; about 1,000 get first shot per week in Catawba County

Vaccination rates in North Carolina and locally have stayed elevated compared to spring numbers. Health officials hope to see more of an increase as a result of the recent federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

Catawba County saw at least 997 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to county residents the week of Aug. 16, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The preliminary number is on track with the three weeks prior, which saw about 1,100 residents vaccinated each week.

Vaccination numbers are still double what was seen in early July, which saw about 550 residents vaccinated each week. The trend of higher weekly vaccination has stayed steady, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.

“Vaccination levels have been fairly consistent over the past few weeks. There is some natural fluctuation in numbers, so a small decrease one week is consistent with that,” she said.

About 47% of Catawba County residents are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. With the new COVID-19 delta variant accounting for nearly all new cases in North Carolina, vaccination is crucial, Killian said.