Vaccinations open for 75+ this week
CATAWBA COUNTY

Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are available to Catawba County residents 75 and older this week starting Tuesday.

Catawba County Public Health created an appointment phone line to make appointments to receive the vaccine. Following the guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, anyone over 75 is eligible for the vaccine in the second step of vaccine distribution. Catawba County will continue to vaccinate frontline health care workers most at risk to contract COVID-19, the first step in vaccinations.

For those who are patients of the Catawba Valley Health System, information is available through the hospital's vaccine line. Catawba Valley will begin vaccinations the week of Jan. 11. 

Not all counties are opening vaccination up to everyone 75 and over yet. Burke County’s health department is still only vaccinating people in the first phase — health care workers working directly with COVID-19 patients or cleaning areas where COVID-19 positive patients are cared for.

Once the county receives enough vaccine doses to vaccinate all of the first group and has enough to move forward it will start vaccinating people 75 and older, according to a press release from the Burke County Health Department. The county will make that announcement when the time comes.

“There is no need to continue calling the health department to ask about (the) vaccine or to make an appointment,” the release said.

Case count

Catawba County reported 149 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new numbers put the county case total at 12,017 and 170 people have died. There are 90 people hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide there were 5,187 new cases reported Monday, bringing the state total to 570,111, according to NCDHHS. There are 3,635 people hospitalized and 6,941 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

149 new cases

12,017 total cases

90 hospitalized

170 deaths

9,833 recovered

1,259 vaccinated

Burke County

72 new cases

6,551 total cases

25 hospitalized

82 deaths

5,226 recovered

609 vaccinated

Caldwell County

112 new cases

6,086 total cases

58 hospitalized

77 deaths

2,978 recovered

460 vaccinated

Alexander County

21 new cases

2,827 total cases

15 hospitalized

30 deaths

1,945 recovered

188 vaccinated

North Carolina

5,187 new cases

570,111 total cases

3,635 hospitalized

6,941 deaths

487,090 recovered

63,571 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Saturday. Burke County data is as of Sunday.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, call 828-695-6650 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Tuesday.

Information on appointments with Catawba Valley Health System is available at 828-326-3993.

