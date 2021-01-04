Vaccinations open for 75+ this week

Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are available to Catawba County residents 75 and older this week starting Tuesday.

Catawba County Public Health created an appointment phone line to make appointments to receive the vaccine. Following the guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, anyone over 75 is eligible for the vaccine in the second step of vaccine distribution. Catawba County will continue to vaccinate frontline health care workers most at risk to contract COVID-19, the first step in vaccinations.

For those who are patients of the Catawba Valley Health System, information is available through the hospital's vaccine line. Catawba Valley will begin vaccinations the week of Jan. 11.

Not all counties are opening vaccination up to everyone 75 and over yet. Burke County’s health department is still only vaccinating people in the first phase — health care workers working directly with COVID-19 patients or cleaning areas where COVID-19 positive patients are cared for.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once the county receives enough vaccine doses to vaccinate all of the first group and has enough to move forward it will start vaccinating people 75 and older, according to a press release from the Burke County Health Department. The county will make that announcement when the time comes.