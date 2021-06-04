Vaccination rates linked to education, income; as demand slows health experts ponder next steps

The relationship is more evident at the extreme ends. Among counties that gave Trump more than 75% of the vote, the average vaccination rate was 33%. At the other end of the political spectrum, among counties where Trump got less than 40% of the vote, the average vaccination rate was 44%.

Where there aren’t strong connections to county vaccination rates is the racial and age makeup of counties. That could be because counties and the state health department put a strong emphasis on vaccinating elderly people and minority communities early on, Swann said.

“I think what has happened is that when organizations are really, truly focused on uptake of vaccine in populations that are African American, Hispanic, Native American, it works,” she said. “They are going to specific locations making it easy to get past the language barriers, enlisting trusted practitioners who have time to talk through concerns. We’re finding that there is less resistance when the appropriate time is spent on it and the vaccine is easy enough for people to get.”

How trends can help

Using these specific indicators amid North Carolina counties can lead to new efforts for COVID-19 vaccinations.