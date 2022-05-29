Vacation Extravaganza supports community theater

HICKORY — Hickory Community Theatre’s annual fundraiser, the Vacation Extravaganza, will be held on Monday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Warehouse 18, at 18 Second St. SE in downtown Hickory.

This festive event will feature music by Hartman, with special guest artists, plentiful food and drink, and an extensive silent auction. Perhaps best of all is a draw-down raffle for a $10,000 grand prize. There are only 450 tickets sold. The tickets that don’t win will go back into the hopper to draw for a $1,000 “second chance” prize.

A ticket for two is $125, of which $30 is tax deductible. That ticket comes with entry to the event, food, drink, live entertainment, access to the silent auction and one chance to win $10,000. Tickets are available by phone at 828-328-2283, online at hickorytheatre.org or at the theater box office, located at 30 Third St. NW in downtown Hickory. In person box office hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the setup logistics for the raffle, ticket sales will end on Monday, June 6 at noon. Tickets will not be available at the door.