Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre’s annual fundraiser, the Vacation Extravaganza, will be held on Monday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Catawba County Country Club in Newton.

This festive event will feature music by 20/20, with special guest artist Ulysses, plentiful food and drink, and an extensive, online, silent auction.

Perhaps best of all is the “draw-down” raffle for a $10,000 grand prize. There are only 450 tickets sold, so chances of winning are roughly 1,100 times greater than being struck by lightning and 391,000 times better than winning the lottery. The tickets that don’t win will go back into the hopper at the end to draw for a $1,000 “second chance” prize.

A ticket for two is $140, of which $45 is tax deductible. That ticket comes with entry to the event, with plentiful food and drink, live entertainment, access to the silent auction and a chance to win $10,000.

Tickets are available by phone at 828-328-2283, online at hickorytheatre.org or at the theater box office, located at 30 Third St. NW in downtown Hickory. In-person box office hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the setup logistics for the raffle, ticket sales will cut off on Monday, June 12, at noon. Tickets will not be available at the door.

All proceeds from the event go to support the programs of the Hickory Community Theatre. HCT is a community cultural institution that has been serving the Hickory Metro since 1949.