HICKORY — Veterans Coffee Connection, a coffee group for veterans of all ages and branches of military service, will meet Wednesday, April 12, at 8:30 a.m. at Outback Steakhouse on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory.

The group, sponsored by Carolina Caring, is designed to be a welcoming place for veterans to meet other veterans in the area. This free gathering, which meets on the second Wednesday of every month, is a great place to share a cup of coffee, enjoy doughnuts and swap stories.

Emily Pitts, MSW, LCSW, Program of General Caregiver Support Service Coordinator, will join the group from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Asheville. Pitts will be speaking on the VA Comprehensive Caregiver Program, which offers enhanced clinical support for family caregivers and veterans.

Carolina Caring for Veterans is proud to be a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness initiative spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, contact Cindy Stamey, Carolina Caring’s director of community and veteran relations, at cstamey@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.