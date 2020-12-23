Use safe-cooking practices during holidays

HICKORY — Did you know that Christmas is one of the leading days of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment? With all that cooking, Hickory firefighters would like to remind folks of a few safe-cooking practices.

• Stay in the kitchen while cooking or turn the stove off if you must leave the room. Keep an eye on the food.

• Stay in the home when cooking and check on it often.

• Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay 3 feet away. Also children should stay away from hot foods and liquids. The steam or splash can cause serious burns.

• Be sure electrical cords are not dangling off the counter within reach of young children.

• Keep appliances clean from grease build up and wipe up spills immediately.

• Wear tight fitting sleeves. Since loose sleeves and clothing can dangle too close to a hot stove and easily catch fire, protect yourself by wearing sleeves that fit snugly or roll them up while cooking.

• Keep flammable objects away from the stove. This includes potholders, paper products, and dish towels.