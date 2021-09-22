 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Use recycled wine corks to create pumpkins
0 Comments

Use recycled wine corks to create pumpkins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pumpkins

Create a pumpkin using recycled wine corks.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — Get your fall decorations started early by creating a set of pumpkins made from recycled wine corks at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m.

After gluing your corks, you’ll adorn your pumpkin with vines and leaves and paint. All materials will be provided. These pumpkins make great gifts. The program is free but space is limited so registration is required.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the Thai monks delivering meals on wheels

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert