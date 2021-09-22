Use recycled wine corks to create pumpkins

HICKORY — Get your fall decorations started early by creating a set of pumpkins made from recycled wine corks at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m.

After gluing your corks, you’ll adorn your pumpkin with vines and leaves and paint. All materials will be provided. These pumpkins make great gifts. The program is free but space is limited so registration is required.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.