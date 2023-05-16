The Hickory area has climbed six spots to reach 25th in U.S. News and World Report’s rankings of the Best Places to Live released Tuesday.

The four-county Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton Metropolitan Statistical Area ranked ahead of Rochester, New York, and behind Tampa, Florida, in the list of the 150 largest metropolitan areas across the country.

Hickory ranked 31st on the list last year and 52nd the year before that.

Two North Carolina areas ranked above Hickory this year. Charlotte ranked eighth and the Raleigh and Durham area ranked third.

U.S. News uses data from sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Labor to score communities based on factors such as quality of life, affordability, desirability and economic strength.

The Hickory area had an overall rating of 6.5 on the 10-point scale.

The area’s highest ranking was 8.6 in value, a category focused on affordability. This year, U.S News ranked the Hickory area the best affordable place to live in the U.S.

The lowest score was 5.5 for desirability, which factors in results of a survey asking people where they want to live, migration trends, weather and the ratio of bars and restaurants to residents.