US Constitution Week to be celebrated in area

NEWTON — Hickory Tavern Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, along with Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt and Conover Mayor Lee E. Moritz Jr., ask you to join with them in celebrating U.S. Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23.

The national, state and local Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges all Americans to reflect on and honor the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance the week of Sept. 17-23.

This annual observance has been in place since 1955.

Constitution Week is an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to the American way of life and should be appreciated and recognized as a foundation of United States democracy and freedom, according to the DAR.

The celebration’s goals are threefold:

• Encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787

• Remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life

• Emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.

For additional information about national DAR and its mission, visitwww.dar.org.