US Air Force Reserve promotes area man
Dellinger

Lt. Col. Dellinger

TAYLORSVILLE — Mark Dellinger of Taylorsville was promoted to lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force Reserve on Aug. 1.

He is part of the 36 Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Keesler Air Force base. Dellinger has served several tours in the Middle East with two of those being in Afghanistan. In addition, he has been activated for a special COVID operation task force.

Dellinger is a graduate of Duke University, and is nurse practitioner at Caldwell Memorial in Lenoir.

He is married to Jenifer Reid Dellinger. His parents are Ray and Brenda Dellinger of Conover.

