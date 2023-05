The intersection of U.S. Highway 70, Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard and Eighth Street Drive SE was closed Tuesday morning as crews worked on a power pole near the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Barriers were set up around the intersection and traffic was also diverted at the nearby intersection of U.S. 70 and 17th Street Drive SE by the Wendy’s restaurant.

A worker at the scene said shortly before 11 a.m. the crew would likely be out there another three or four hours.