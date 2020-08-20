Updated library hours, events offered from Hiddenite Arts Center

New library hours offered
HICKORY — With local schools resuming classes, Hickory Public Library is adding Saturday hours for its popular pickup service and limited computer lab access.
Beginning Saturday, Aug. 22, Library To-Go pickup service and computer lab access will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and Ridgeview Branch Library.
Library To-Go pickup service for library books, music, and movies continues to be available between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and the Ridgeview Branch.
The service allows patrons to request holds on library materials through their online library accounts and over the phone by dialing 828-304-0500. Available Items will be packed and ready to pick up by 10 a.m. on the next scheduled pickup day.
In addition to Library To-Go pickup service, computer lab access continues to be available at both Hickory Public Library branches Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with patrons limited to 1-hour sessions.
Library staff is available to answer any questions regarding library accounts, materials, and Library To-Go requests by phone at 828-304-0500, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Foothills Painters exhibit featured at Arts Center
HIDDENITE — The Foothill Painters’ exhibit is featured in the Lucas Mansion Gallery through Aug. 29 and is available for viewing in person or online.
The following talented artists are featured in this outstanding exhibit: Susan Grant, Heidi Schoene, Karin Koval, Victoria Morales, Meredith Janssen, Shar Quinlan, Pat Flachbart, Irina Khudyakova, Crystal Witherspoon, Araine Koser, Melissa Crosson, and Carrie Grave. Their work encompasses a great variety of media, methods, styles and creativity. Foothills Painters President Meredith Jansen invites the public to enjoy the exhibit and to attend the reception on August 29.
To see the exhibit online, visit www.hiddenitearts.org. The gallery schedule is Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Gallery exhibits are free and open to the public with social distancing precautions.
Visitors will be able to view the gallery exhibit with social distancing, limited visitors at a time, and wearing masks. You are encouraged to call the Center’s office at 828-632-6966 to schedule your visit.
Back to Basics classes offered at Arts Center
HIDDENITE — The following classes will be offered at the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Educational Complex with social distancing and safety protocol in place to provide a safe learning environment for everyone.
The Back to The Basics series with Amy Barr, co-owner of Heritage Hills farms, will be offered Saturday, Aug. 22 and Saturday, Aug. 29. Learn from an expert on how to live a more self-sufficient, healthier lifestyle. The Aug. 22 topic is herbal remedies and foraging, and the Aug. 29 topic is homesteading with farm animals. To learn more about Heritage Hills farms, visit www.heritagehillsfarmnc.com.
Classes will be at the Hiddenite Center's Educational Complex from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $30 for non-members, and $25 for members. Bring a bag lunch to enjoy during break. Call the Center at 828-632-6966 to register and pay for classes.
A “field class” will be offered at Heritage Hills Farms in September, date to be determined. Registration for the complete series is not required. Individual classes may be selected for registration.
