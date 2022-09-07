 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19

Updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters available at Catawba County Public Health

Catawba County Public Health now has the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster doses available.

The updated booster shots are made to fight the original COVID-19 virus, as well as the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The omicron variants account for about 90% of coronavirus cases in North Carolina, a release from Catawba County Public Health said.

Catawba County has the Pfizer and Moderna updated shots.

The public health department stopped administering the original booster doses Sept. 1 in anticipation of the new booster doses being approved for use.

Wednesday, Catawba County Public Health announced it is administering the new booster vaccines to people 12 and older. People 5 to 11 years old can still get the original booster shot.

The updated COVID-19 booster is recommended two months or more after their primary vaccine series or last booster dose.

Vaccine locations can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines. Call Catawba County Public Health at 828-282-2002 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins also are accepted at public health.

