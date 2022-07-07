 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Two pedestrians struck in 2-vehicle crash on NC Highway 127

  Updated
070822-hdr-news-wreck127-p1

Hickory police investigate a two-vehicle collision at First Avenue Southeast and N.C. 127 Wednesday night. The crash sent one vehicle into the side of a camper parked along the highway.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Two vehicles collided around 8:29 p.m. at N.C. Highway 127 and First Avenue Southeast when the first vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, ran a red light, according to Hickory police.

After the collision the second vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra driven by 17-year-old Emma Stamey, lost control and ran off the road, hitting two pedestrians and then hit a nearby camper that was set up as a roadside light shop.

Sarah Brewer said she had just received her receipt from the woman who was selling lantern-like lights when she looked up and saw the collision. She said she had seconds to react and that’s when she grabbed the arm of the business owner as the owner was lifted up onto Stamey’s car.

Stamey said she and one of the pedestrians were transported by EMS. Brewer said she was able to walk so she got a ride to the hospital to get checked out.

Stamey and Brewer said they were not severely injured. Stamey said the driver of the Toyota was not transported by EMS from the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle was issued a citation for running a red light, according to Hickory Police Department.

Hickory Police Department would not release the names of those involved in the accident.

