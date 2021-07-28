Update: Tree fell on LRU library but it's still open

A tree fell onto Lenoir-Rhyne University's Carl A. Rudisill Library in Hickory during Tuesday night’s storms.

There were no reports of injuries.

Workers were on campus Wednesday morning removing the tree.

Cory Butzin, marketing and communications specialist at Lenoir-Rhyne University, said no windows appeared to be broken, and no damage could be seen inside the building.

“The tree came down during the storm last night around 7:30 p.m., according to maintenance,” Butzin said in an email.

The exterior of the building where maintenance was working to remove the tree was blocked off, but the library remained open Wednesday.

“The roofing company is coming out to repair it today (Wednesday),” Butzin said. “We won’t know what the cost is until they’ve had a chance to complete their work.”

Storm damage around Hickory appeared to be minimal, said Terri Byers with the Hickory Fire Department. Hickory fire responded to three calls for downed power lines between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

