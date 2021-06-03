 Skip to main content
Update: Three vehicles involved in crash that shut down N.C. 150 for 3 hours
A three-vehicle crash on N.C. 150 Thursday morning is under investigation by the N.C. Highway Patrol, according to Master Trooper Jeff Swagger

The wreck closed the highway for three hours near the Pinnacle Access Area approximately where Catawba and Iredell counties meet.

Swagger said two cars collided head-on and a tractor-trailer truck was sideswiped.

There was no update on injuries related to the crash.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

