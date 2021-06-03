Update: Sherrills Ford man dies in three-vehicle crash Thursday morning

A Sherrills Ford man as killed in a three-vehicle crash on N.C. 150 near the Catawba-Iredell county line Thursday morning, according to Master Trooper Jeff Swagger.

Patrick Loy Little Jr., 38, died at the scene of the crash after he crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, sideswiped a tractor-trailer truck before hitting a Chevy Silverado head-on, Swagger said.

Little was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chevy, 40-year-old Charlotte resident Nelson Vasquez, was taken to Atrium Health Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries while truck driver Lesley Stitt, also of Charlotte, was not hurt, Swagger said.

The wreck closed the highway for three hours near the Pinnacle Access Area approximately where Catawba and Iredell counties meet.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

