A severe thunderstorm swept through the Catawba Valley on Monday afternoon leaving behind a mess of downed trees and power outages in Catawba and Alexander counties.

The majority of outages are in Catawba County. Nearly 12,500 customers in the county were still without power Tuesday morning, according to Duke Energy’s outages map. The map said that 388 customers were without power in Alexander County.

Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman said around 378 EnergyUnited customers are also without power in the county.

The most heavily impacted areas are in and around Mountain View, Catawba, Conover and Newton, according to the map. An alert on the map said that crews are working to assess damages and make repairs across the Carolinas.

At one point Monday afternoon, 90% of Newton was without power, according to the city of Newton’s website.

Catawba County

Around 20 structures were reported to have been damaged in Catawba County, the county’s public information officer Amy McCauley said Tuesday morning.

McCauley said the county received a lot of reports about trees blocking roads and damaged powerlines. She added that the bulk of the damages were reported in Conover and Newton, but that calls were received from throughout the county.

McCauley said emergency management was working Tuesday morning to assess the damage and crews were working to clear roads and restore power.

“The most important thing is that no significant injuries were reported,” McCauley said.

Conover officials reported no injuries from the storm.

City workers said there were more than 50 reports of blocked roads, downed trees, and downed powerlines caused by the storm in Conover.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the city is not aware of any injuries or fatalities due to the storm.

"No significant damages reported — mainly trees down on power lines, in roads, and on a couple structures," Killian said in an email at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "Several smaller streets are still blocked due to trees across the road with power lines attached. Once Duke Energy removes the lines, City crews will be able to clean them up and reopen roadways. Multiple traffic signals are still down due to power outages."

The city of Newton did not have an update as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Claremont City Manager Jason Brown said there were no injuries reported. Trees fell on vehicles, houses and in the road, Brown said. He also noted the town's Main Street was blocked for a time. As of this morning, all roads are clear in Claremont, he said.

Maiden Town Manager Todd Herms said three households lost power for around two hours on South F Avenue, but no injuries were reported. Herms said one tree that fell on a powerline caught fire but caused no major damage.

Herms said electricity was restored between 7 and 8 p.m. Maiden’s crews then went to help in Newton and were there until about 5 a.m., Herms said.

Herms said the Maiden Town Council recently voted to spend more money on trimming trees near powerlines. Herms said he thinks, in this case, the $90,000 budgeted for trimming paid off.

Alexander County

The storm ripped part of the roof off of a building at the Taylorsville Lions Club Fairgrounds, leaving a room exposed to the elements.

In photos provided by the Central Alexander Fire Department, insulation, tin roofing and other debris could be seen strewn about the building’s yard. Another photo taken from inside the building showed tiles scattered across the floor and the sky through a gaping hole.