Update: Pole damaged, internet service down in Hickory near Frye Regional Medical Center

A pole was damaged along Third Ave. NW when a low-hanging line got caught on a transfer truck Wednesday morning, Hickory police say.
There was no power outage, according to Duke Energy.
The pole is located near Frye Regional Medical Center.
Officers were still directing traffic around the street as of 12:15 p.m. while CenturyLink Internet Services worked to repair the downed pole, according to Hickory police.
Robert Reed
