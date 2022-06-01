 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Update: Pole damaged, internet service down in Hickory near Frye Regional Medical Center

  • Updated
  • 0

A pole was damaged along Third Ave. NW when a low-hanging line got caught on a transfer truck Wednesday morning, Hickory police say.

There was no power outage, according to Duke Energy.

The pole is located near Frye Regional Medical Center.

Officers were still directing traffic around the street as of 12:15 p.m. while CenturyLink Internet Services worked to repair the downed pole, according to Hickory police.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas town begins burying its children after school shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert