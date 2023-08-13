A plane crashed into Lake Hickory around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according a news release issued by City of Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian.

Multiple emergency agencies from Catawba, Alexander and Caldwell counties are responding, the release said.

There was no word on injuries from local officials but a Charlotte TV station was reporting at least one person was dead.

The release noted the crash knocked down a power line.

About 10,000 customers were without power in the city of Hickory and the St. Stephens community as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

As of 2:20 p.m., the number of customers without electricity in the Hickory area was below 100, according to the Duke Energy outage map.