Update: No charges expected after pedestrian struck by truck in Hickory on Monday afternoon
HICKORY

  • Updated
061521-hdr-news-pedestrian-p1

A Hickory police officer photographs evidence from the scene of a collision Monday afternoon. A pedestrian was struck by a utility truck in Viewmont. 

 Robert Reed

A man was in stable condition after being hit by a truck on Second Street NE near St. Aloysius Catholic Church on Monday afternoon.

Chrystal Dieter, the victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department, said the man was in stable condition when he was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center.

The victim’s identifying information has not been released and there was no update on his condition Tuesday.

On Monday, a supervisor with Infinity Contractors said the man was in the road and was struck by one of the company's trucks. The supervisor and other Infinity employees said the man was carrying beer.

There is no indication that the driver will be charged for this incident, Dieter wrote in an email on Tuesday.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

