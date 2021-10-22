Update: Newton man dies in crash with school bus; other drivers involved have non-life-threatening injuries

The N.C. State Highway Patrol has identified the individuals involved in a crash involving a Bandys school bus and two other vehicles.

Newton resident James Lee Willis, 41, died after he ran a red light and hit a Bandys school bus at the intersection of N.C. 16 and East P Street Extension near the Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet dealership on Thursday afternoon, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said.

Swagger said Willis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. There were no children aboard the school bus.

The force of the collision tipped the bus over onto a nearby Hyundai. Both Priscilla Prevette, the 50-year-old driver of the bus, and Julia Jolly, the 71-year-old driver of the Hyundai, were taken from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, Swagger said.

Catawba County Schools released a statement saying in part: “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved. We appreciate the swift action of our emergency responders.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

