Update: Man who crashed into airport fence says sun was in his eyes
A Connelly Springs man was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center Thursday evening after driving into the fence at Hickory Regional Airport.

Robert Anthony Bowman, 59, drove off Second Avenue NW near the intersection with 31st Street NW and collided with the airport fence, according to a report from the Long View Police Department.

Bowman said the sun was in his eyes when he went off the road. He “suffered minor apparent injuries and appeared to be confused,” according to the report.

Bowman was traveling the speed limit at the time of the crash, according to the report.

The report did not list any charges or citations for the incident. The airport fence was repaired before noon on Friday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

