Update: Last bus rider was dropped off seconds before fatal crash

When a truck and a school bus collided at an intersection in Newton on Thursday afternoon, the crash was severe enough to kill the truck driver and tip over the school bus.

There were no children aboard the bus. The last student rider left the bus moments before the wreck.

“The last student was dropped off of the bus approximately 30 seconds before the accident occurred,” Bandys High School Principal Chad Maynor said. “The last stop is approximately four houses north of the intersection where the accident took place.”

Newton resident James Lee Willis, 41, died after he ran a red light and hit the bus at the intersection of N.C. Hwy. 16 and East P Street Extension near the Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet dealership on Thursday afternoon, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said. Willis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Swagger said.

The force of the collision tipped the bus over onto a nearby Hyundai. Both Priscilla Prevette, the 50-year-old driver of the bus, and Julia Jolly, the 71-year-old driver of the Hyundai, were taken from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, Swagger said. Prevette was released from the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.