UPDATE: House fire displaces family of 3; cause of the fire was electrical

A house fire on 10th Street Place NW displaced a family of three Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the Hickory Fire Department, said the fire that started just before 8 a.m. was out by noon. Investigators had to wait for the air quality in the home to improve before entering the home to start their investigation.

There were no injuries, but Byers said the home saw heavy damage. The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Neighbors stood outside watching as the home burned. Brenda Wronek said the family was staying at her home while firefighters battled the fire. She said those living in the neighborhood would do what they can to help the family.

The initial call to the fire department was in reference to an explosion at the home. Investigators believe it was paint cans that popped open during the fire and created a noise, according to Byers.

