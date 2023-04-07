A Hickory man was shot in the leg in the 400 block of South Center Street on Thursday afternoon, according to Hickory Police Department officials.

A person was taken by helicopter for medical treatment, Police Chief Reed Baer said on Thursday.

Capt. Jeff Young later identified the person who was shot as 36-year-old Javario Robinson, a resident of the home where the shooting occurred.

Young said emergency responders were concerned that the bullet may have struck an artery in Robinson’s leg. As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Javario was conscious and speaking, Young said.

Young said investigators are still trying to understand what occurred, citing conflicting reports at the scene. Police could not say if the shooting was intentional or accidental on Thursday. Young said the investigators still needed to speak with Robinson.

As of noon on Friday, there have been no charges filed and no arrests made.

The shooting occurred almost directly across the street from St. Paul A.M.E Zion Church in Hickory.

This is the second shooting on South Center Street this week.

On Monday night, a Hickory police officer heard multiple gunshots fired in the area. The officer found an 18-year-old hiding in the Dana Mini Mart at 935 South Center St., Hickory police said.

The teen was not injured but multiple rifle rounds were recovered at the scene, Hickory police said.

The suspect in that shooting, Toland Huff Jr., surrendered to police on Thursday, mere hours before the second shooting.

Young said the investigation into Thursday’s shooting is ongoing.