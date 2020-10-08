Update: Fire damages home on Jack Whitener Road; blaze ruled accidental

An accidental fire burned a hole in the ceiling and damaged the attic of a home on Jack Whitener Road in Newton on Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred at the home of JoAnn Bolick. She was at home at the time with her grandson Nicholas Shue, who alerted her to the fire and called 911.

No one was injured.

Family members said firefighters told them the house would have been consumed if had been left to burn for 10 more minutes.

Mark Shue, Bolick’s son-in-law, said the initial assessment suggested the cause of the fire was a control box for a ventilation fan in the attic.

Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said the fire has been ruled accidental.

Mark Shue said the roof would likely need to be replaced.

A number of fire departments responded, including firefighters from Propst Crossroads, Newton and Maiden. Firefighters from the North 321 department in Lincoln County also responded.

In addition, the Maiden Rescue Squad was on the scene.

