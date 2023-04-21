"We have been working hard to make this space everything it is meant to be. We want the best for you guys, and unfortunately that means we have to push back our first two shows. We appreciate your support and love. For those who bought tickets, we are happy to issue refunds and are working with the band to figure out another date in August. We would be happy honor those for the new date as well. We are emailing all existing ticket holders refund/future redemption options. We look forward to opening May 20th. Thank you again for your support!"