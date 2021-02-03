 Skip to main content
Update: Drivers in Tuesday collision in Long View sustain minor injuries
020321-hdr-news-us70wreck-p1

Long View firefighters and Catawba County EMS transport one of two injured victims from the scene of a two-car collision on U.S. 70 SW Tuesday afternoon.

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

A two-car collision on U.S. 70 SW in Long View Tuesday afternoon injured two people.

Both sustained minor injuries. One was transported to a local hospital from the scene.

Maj. Charlie Morris with Long View Police said the person who required treatment was the driver who turned left onto the highway colliding with the second vehicle.

The driver was issued a citation for failure to look before turning.

Long View police officers and firefighters responded to the accident. Catawba County EMS was also on the scene on Tuesday.

