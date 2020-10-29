Update: Bus damaged at Discovery High; woman's car crushed by tree moments after she left vehicle; remnants of Hurricane Zeta create havoc in Hickory

Pam Turner pulled into her driveway Thursday morning to find her husband Chris waiting.

He told her that a tree had fallen on their home in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue NE.

As she and her husband were observing the damage, Pam said she heard a crash. She looked up. Another tree was falling. She and Chris ran toward the road as tree crashed into her vehicle, the same one she had minutes before driven into the driveway.

The Turners were not harmed but their luck was taking a beating.

Pam and Chris Turner hurried into their home to check on their dogs. The animals were in the basement of the home and OK.

Chris said he’s thankful that everyone avoided harm.

A tree also fell on a home three doors down from where the Turner’s live.

The tree crashed into a bedroom of the home, according to a firefighter at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Bill Goliber lives in the same neighborhood. He rushed over to the homes after watching the trees falling to see if there was anything he could do to help. He stayed with Pam and Chris Turner to offer comfort and support.

Trees down all around