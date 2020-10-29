Update: Bus damaged at Discovery High; woman's car crushed by tree moments after she left vehicle; remnants of Hurricane Zeta create havoc in Hickory

Pam Turner pulled into her driveway Thursday morning to find her husband Chris waiting.
He told her that a tree had fallen on their home in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue NE.
As she and her husband were observing the damage, Pam said she heard a crash. She looked up. Another tree was falling. She and Chris ran toward the road as tree crashed into her vehicle, the same one she had minutes before driven into the driveway.
The Turners were not harmed but their luck was taking a beating.
Pam and Chris Turner hurried into their home to check on their dogs. The animals were in the basement of the home and OK.
Chris said he’s thankful that everyone avoided harm.
A tree also fell on a home three doors down from where the Turner’s live.
The tree crashed into a bedroom of the home, according to a firefighter at the scene. No injuries were reported.
Bill Goliber lives in the same neighborhood. He rushed over to the homes after watching the trees falling to see if there was anything he could do to help. He stayed with Pam and Chris Turner to offer comfort and support.
Trees down all around
Trees fell across West 18th Street in Newton, knocking down power lines and damaging a school bus parked at Discovery High School. The damage at the high school was one of many instances across the region.
Nearby, firefighters are cutting up and clearing a tree that fell across the railroad tracks near Rankin Avenue in Newton.
Scanner traffic this morning listed a number of trees and power lines down across the region, as well as a number of vehicle accidents.
Expect more of the same until noon as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta rolls through North Carolina.
Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said the area will see sustained winds between 20-30 MPH and wind gusts between 45-55 MPH until noon today.
Powell said in a Facebook post that a wind gust of 47 mph was recorded near Jonas Ridge in Burke County earlier today.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Burke and Caldwell counties until 1:45 p.m.
Powell also listed power outages across western North Carolina (updated at 10:42 a.m.):
Catawba - 15,195
Alexander - 11,712
Burke - 7,632
Caldwell - 749
State of emergency
Conover Mayor Lee Moritz declared a State of Emergency in the wake of Tropical Storm Zeta.
“We have trees down in every community of the city,” City Manager Donald Duncan said in an email. “Power disruptions are significant and will last for several days.”
Duncan said the town is requesting statewide mutual aid to begin after the storm passes.
Catawba County has also declared a State of Emergency at 11:30 a.m. This allows Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county and in collaboration with emergency response partners, according to a news release from the county.
