Update: Body found on Plateau Road identified as 42-year-old Newton woman

Authorities have identified the body of a woman found in a wooded area on Plateau Road on Wednesday.

The woman is 42-year-old Emily Elizabeth King of Newton. King’s next of kin has been notified, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of King’s death remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said. An autopsy is pending.

There was no mention of the cause of death in the release.

A motorist saw the body about 15 feet from the highway near where Plateau Road intersects with Trail Winds Street on Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. The location is about a quarter mile from Fred T. Foard High School.

Capt. Aaron Turk said anyone who has information concerning this investigation is asked to contact Sheriff’s investigators at 828-464-5241.