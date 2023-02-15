Rescue crews found an 81-year-old woman who had been reported missing in the Oak Hill Community of Caldwell County. She was less than two-tenths of a mile from her home.

Nina Davis was located before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. She was conscious and alert, according to a release from Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts.

Counts said Davis was reported missing at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Teams involved in the search included the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, fire departments from Caldwell County and search crews from surrounding areas, such as Catawba County. The teams searched for Davis in the area along Rebel Run on Wednesday morning, Counts said.

Counts said the N.C. State Highway Patrol took part in the search with a helicopter. Police K-9 units were also brought in to search the ground, she said.