Update: 3 critically injured in Newton crash; driver's education vehicle one of up to 6 involved

Four people, including an occupant of a driver’s education vehicle, were taken to hospitals following a multivehicle crash at the intersection of West 7th Street and Northwest Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said at least three of those taken from the scene were in critical condition.

Two people were transported to Winston-Salem – one to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the other to Brenner Children’s Hospital, Sipe said.

The person taken to Brenner was in a driver’s education vehicle affiliated with Catawba County Schools, Sipe said.

Sipe said three individuals were in the driver’s education vehicle at the time of the crash.

The two other injured people were at Catawba Valley Medical Center as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. The identities of the individuals involved have not been released.

As many as six cars appeared to be involved in the crash.

In addition to the Newton Police Department, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol, Newton Fire Department and Catawba County EMS were among the responding agencies.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record

