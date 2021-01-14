Upcoming theater production and more

Cast announced for upcoming production
Guest Director Mark Woodard recently announced his casting choices for The Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production, “Noises Off!,” a British farce by Michael Frayn.
“Noises Off!” is widely regarded as the funniest modern play ever written. It’s about a group of actors and backstage crew struggling through a rehearsal and two performances of a play where virtually everything goes wrong, from missing lines to late entrances and disappearing sardines. With broad characters and wild action it’s a laugh-a-minute comic delight.
The stellar cast features Dorothy Collier Best as Dotty, Jennifer Canterbury as Brooke, Tiffany Christian as Belinda, Allison Finch as Poppy, Donovan Harper as Garry, Christopher Honsaker as Selsdon, Jordan Randall as Frederick, Eric Seale as Lloyd, and Justin Thomas as Tim.
The frenetic comedy begins its 10-performance run on Friday, Feb. 5 through Feb. 21 in the Jeffers Theatre. Performances are Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
This production will be broadcast live online. Tickets are $12 for a single viewer and $30 for a household. Tickets for the general public are available through the theatre’s website at hickorytheatre.org.
Due to limitations by the ticketing service provider, reservations for subscribers are only available by contacting the box office at 828-328-2283 or emailing christine@hickorytheatre.org.
Ridgeview library to close temporarily
Hickory’s Ridgeview Branch Library will be closed the week of Jan. 18-23.
As construction continues on the Ridgeview Branch Library expansion and renovation project, this closure will allow library staff to pack and move materials in preparation for renovations to the existing building.
The Ridgeview Branch Library will reopen the following Monday, Jan. 25, with operations located in the neighboring Ridgeview Recreation Center at 115 Seventh Avenue SW.
For more information about Hickory Public Library and the Ridgeview Branch Library expansion and renovation project, call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.