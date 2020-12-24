Upcoming production, speech contest, and more

Cast announced for upcoming production
HICKORY — Guest Director Shawna Wilson recently announced the new cast for “Exit Laughing,” by Paul Elliott.
This comedy was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and three of the original cast members were not available to return. The comedy is now scheduled to open on Friday, Jan. 8 in the Jeffers Theatre.
For the last 30 years, Connie, Leona, and Mille, three Southern ladies from Birmingham, Alabama, have had weekly bridge night out with the girls, including their friend Mary. When Mary suddenly dies, the gals “borrow” the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game. It turns into the ladies’ wildest, most exciting night of their lives, complete with a police raid, a stripper and a whole new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you're truly living.
“Exit Laughing” is a winner of the AACT NewPlayFest in 2013. Its debut performance in 2013 broke all records for a comedy in Springfield Little Theatre's 50-year history.
The actors playing Connie, Leona, and Millie are Edyth Potter, Dorothy Collier Best, and Chrissy Colavecchio Schramm respectively. Also in the cast are Jennifer Canterbury as Rachel, Connie’s daughter, and Coleson Berlin as Bobby, Rachel’s boyfriend.
Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for youth 18 and younger. Thursday night tickets are $14 for all adults and $10 for students. Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
Sign up for youth oratorical contest
HICKORY — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is making changes to its traditional Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities.
One change is the inclusion of a Youth Oratorical Contest to be held Saturday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. The official topic is “Hope: Where Do You Find Hope?”
All contestants will perform their orations in person at Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory. To keep students and families safe, each student will receive a specific time to arrive and perform. Students will be permitted one person (parent, coach, or family member) to accompany them. Under no circumstances will additional people be allowed.
Eligible participants are third-graders through 12th-graders of the Hickory area. Winners in each of three groups (grades three through five; six through eight; and nine through 12) will be awarded monetary and trophy prizes. Winners of the contest will also have the opportunity to present at the MLK Jr. Day Celebration at Union Square in downtown Hickory on Monday, Jan. 18.
Registration forms with rules and additional details are available at Hickory NAACP on Facebook.
Registration and a copy of orations must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The two ways to submit your completed registration form and copy of your oration are by emailing hickorynaacp@gmail.com or by mail to Hickory NAACP, P.O. Box 2593, Hickory, NC 28603.
For more information, call 828-238-4430 or 828-322-6663.
Ring in New Year with virtual concert
HICKORY — New Year’s Eve concerts are a long-standing tradition for The Avett Brothers. This year will be no exception marking the band’s 17th annual New Year Eve’s performance.
Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the band was determined to continue the ritual, albeit this year reaching even more people with the show being made available to fans across the globe virtually.
The virtual concert will be held Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST (subject to change). Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite for $39.99, or $49.99 for HD/4K, per screen. The purchase of a ticket will offer 48-hour access to the virtual concert.
The Avett Brothers have provided a much-needed respite from the chaos of 2020 with their authentic, honest and emotional music. Their critically acclaimed latest album, “The Third Gleam,” is out now on vinyl, CD, and digitally.
For more information, search for “THE AVETT BROTHERS - New Year’s Eve Virtual Celebration” on Facebook.