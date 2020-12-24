Upcoming production, speech contest, and more

Cast announced for upcoming production

HICKORY — Guest Director Shawna Wilson recently announced the new cast for “Exit Laughing,” by Paul Elliott.

This comedy was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and three of the original cast members were not available to return. The comedy is now scheduled to open on Friday, Jan. 8 in the Jeffers Theatre.

For the last 30 years, Connie, Leona, and Mille, three Southern ladies from Birmingham, Alabama, have had weekly bridge night out with the girls, including their friend Mary. When Mary suddenly dies, the gals “borrow” the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game. It turns into the ladies’ wildest, most exciting night of their lives, complete with a police raid, a stripper and a whole new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you're truly living.

“Exit Laughing” is a winner of the AACT NewPlayFest in 2013. Its debut performance in 2013 broke all records for a comedy in Springfield Little Theatre's 50-year history.

The actors playing Connie, Leona, and Millie are Edyth Potter, Dorothy Collier Best, and Chrissy Colavecchio Schramm respectively. Also in the cast are Jennifer Canterbury as Rachel, Connie’s daughter, and Coleson Berlin as Bobby, Rachel’s boyfriend.