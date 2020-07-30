Upcoming art exhibits, classes, and competition planned for August

Hiddenite arts center plans partial open for upcoming exhibit
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center announces partial opening of the Lucas Mansion on Aug. 3.
In accordance with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s Phase 2, the Center is taking measures to open safely to protect the community while providing enriching classes at the Educational Complex and opening The Lucas Mansion Art Gallery featuring the outstanding Foothills Painter’s In Isolation exhibit through Aug. 30.
Foothills Painters is a renowned group of Catawba Valley regional artists with a wide range of backgrounds, ages, skills and interests who have come together to express themselves through art. This diverse and exciting exhibit explores many different styles of painting.
The Lucas Mansion Gallery is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road and is open beginning Aug. 3 to visitors Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. All Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibits are free and open to the public for viewing in small groups. Visitors are asked to call ahead or upon arrival to reserve a space for eight or less per group.
Facial masks will be mandatory, and social distancing is required. Most importantly, the Center asks individuals with symptoms of illness to refrain from visiting and remain at home until they feel well. The exhibit can also be viewed online on the Center’s Website at www.hiddenitearts.org.
In addition to the outstanding Foothills Painters in Isolation exhibit, visitors may view the Emerging Artist exhibit by Elizabeth Krumroy and visit the first floor Alexander County Visitor’s Center, Gemstone Display, and Artist Gift Shop. The extensive collection of antique dolls and children’s toys on the third floor will be open for viewing as well.
A free ‘Meet The Artist’ reception will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29 on the Lucas Mansion Lawn. Call the Center at 828-632-6966 to book reservations as attendance will be limited in accordance with restrictions.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org , visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
Hiddenite arts center plans classes
HIDDENITE — The following classes will be offered at the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Educational Complex with social distancing and other safety protocols in place to provide a safe learning environment for everyone.
The “Back to The Basics” series with Amy Barr, co-owner of Heritage Hills farms, will be offered on Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Barr will cover the basics of gardening on Aug. 8, how to preserve your harvest on Aug. 15, herbal remedies and foraging on Aug. 22, and homesteading with farm animals on Aug. 29.
Cost is $30 for non-members, and $25 for members. Bring a bag lunch to enjoy during break.
A fifth field class will be offered in September at Heritage Hills Farms. Registration for the complete series is not required. Individual classes may be selected for registration.
The “Painted Barn Quilt Class” with Carol Mitchell will be offered on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. Learn barn quilt painting techniques to create your own personal Painted Barn Quilt. Cost is $45 for non-members, and $40 for members. All supplies will be provided for a make and take project. Bring a bag lunch to enjoy while paint dries.
The “Fruit Sculpture Class” with Phecy Pritchard will be offered on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 1-3 p.m. Fresh summer fruit will be provided for a fun afternoon of learning techniques to create delicious creations to make any banquet table a work of art. Bring a large and small sharpened knife and a large tray to take home your creations. Cost is $28 non-members, and $25 for members.
Limited space is available. Call the Center at 828-632-6966 to register and pay for classes.
Deadline for Open Art Competition is Aug. 12
VALDESE — Rock School Arts Foundation welcomes artists 18 years and older to enter two-dimensional artwork into the 33rd Annual Open Art Competition.
Due to the pandemic, the exhibition will take place online only. The judge this year is Allan Butt, an award-winning artist working in Charlotte. He will select first place, second place, and third place awards. First place will receive $500, second place $200, and third place $100. From Sept. 5-11, the public will be able to vote online for the People’s Choice Award. The winner will receive $50.
This competition is an online exhibit format. Submissions are limited to one entry per artist, and artwork drop-off and pick-up is by appointment only. For more entry guidelines, visit www.rockschoolartgalleries.com.
The online exhibition opens on Saturday, Sept. 5. Visit the link above to view the exhibition.
